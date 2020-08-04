1/2
Wylie Broome
Wylie Thomas "Gip" Broome

1932 - 2020

Ocean Springs

Wylie Thomas "Gip" Broome, Jr., age 87, of Ocean Springs, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Gip was born on October 8, 1932 in Marion County, MS to Wylie T. Broome, Sr. and Dovie Haddox Broome. He attended Ocean Springs High School, Perk, and Southern Miss. Gip was the owner of Greater Gulf South Dental Lab and served in the Navy during the Korean War. His hobbies included travel, boating, fishing, and joking with family and friends.

Gip was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce Broome; children, Douglas Scott Broome and Daniel Thomas Broome; and siblings, Itaska Broome Fountain, Helen Broome Lamas, Nell Broome Heffner, and Curmis Broome.

Survivors include his children, Laura (Michael) Shields and David (Cathy) Broome; grandchildren, Amber Shields Barlow, Taylor (Saki Sato) Shields, Heather Erin Shields Meaut, Wylie Conner Shields, Stephanie Broome French, and Christina Broome; great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Fountain, Reed Barlow, Brandt Barlow, Bryson Meaut, Luke French, and Logan French; siblings, Patricia (Den) Knecht, Shirley (Dwight) Rivers, and Scotty (Cindy) Broome; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Light, Singing River Hospital, and Ocean Springs Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Ocean Springs, MS. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
1 entry
August 4, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
