Mrs. Yvonne FultonAugust 11, 1937 - May 6, 2020GulfportYvonne Fulton, 82, of Gulfport, quietly slipped away at half past four on Wednesday, with family by her side. The third of five children born to the late Elgin and Flurry (Ball) Turner, Yvonne grew up in the Pleasant Hill Community near Richton, Mississippi. Her "baby" brother, Jacky Don (Elaine) Turner, survives.Yvonne graduated from Neely High School in 1955, then earned a bachelor's degree in business education from Mississippi College and a master's degree in education from William Carey University. She married Jack Ronald Fulton in 1964 and settled on the coast, where they spent fifty-two years together, until his death four years ago. Yvonne is survived by her two children, Sandra (Thomas) and Kenneth (Anne), and a beloved grandchild, Sam.Yvonne was a dedicated teacher, a gifted pianist, and a loving wife and mother. Her high school teaching career spanned nearly three decades. She enjoyed relationships with cherished colleagues and former students throughout her life. She loved her cousins and in-laws like siblings and delighted in the company of her nieces and nephews. In her early years, she entertained her church family by singing and playing gospel songs. In her later years, she drew comfort and strength from her Sunday school sisterhood and home health caregivers. She loved her children more than anything in the world.A brief graveside service was held 4 PM at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery. Bro. Kurt Sullivan officiated the service.