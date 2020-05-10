Yvonne Fulton
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Yvonne Fulton

August 11, 1937 - May 6, 2020

Gulfport

Yvonne Fulton, 82, of Gulfport, quietly slipped away at half past four on Wednesday, with family by her side. The third of five children born to the late Elgin and Flurry (Ball) Turner, Yvonne grew up in the Pleasant Hill Community near Richton, Mississippi. Her "baby" brother, Jacky Don (Elaine) Turner, survives.

Yvonne graduated from Neely High School in 1955, then earned a bachelor's degree in business education from Mississippi College and a master's degree in education from William Carey University. She married Jack Ronald Fulton in 1964 and settled on the coast, where they spent fifty-two years together, until his death four years ago. Yvonne is survived by her two children, Sandra (Thomas) and Kenneth (Anne), and a beloved grandchild, Sam.

Yvonne was a dedicated teacher, a gifted pianist, and a loving wife and mother. Her high school teaching career spanned nearly three decades. She enjoyed relationships with cherished colleagues and former students throughout her life. She loved her cousins and in-laws like siblings and delighted in the company of her nieces and nephews. In her early years, she entertained her church family by singing and playing gospel songs. In her later years, she drew comfort and strength from her Sunday school sisterhood and home health caregivers. She loved her children more than anything in the world.

A brief graveside service was held 4 PM at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery. Bro. Kurt Sullivan officiated the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Visitation
2:30 - 3:30 PM
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Richton
Send Flowers
MAY
9
Graveside service
4:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Richton
104 Cypress
Richton, MS 39476
(601) 788-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. She was loved! ~former student
Connie
Student
May 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Jones Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved