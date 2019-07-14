Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. T. Hall Funeral Home, Inc.
1910 31ST AVE.
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228) 863-8113
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne King


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne King Obituary
Yvonne R. King

Nov. 14, 1935-July 7, 2019

Gulfport

Yvonne R. King, 83, died in Gulfport. She was born to the late Willie an Settie Reed in Belzoni, MS. She attended Soria City Elementary School. She attended 33rd Avenue High School until her senior year. She attended Santa Barbara's schools and majored in voice. She was employed with Harrison County School District, at North Gulfport School where she retired. She was a member of several organizations. Yvonne was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Grover C. King, Jr.; one brother, Earthy Reed, her aunt, mother's twin, Bettie Woods; her son, Michael T. King. She leaves to cherish her legacy five daughters; Valerie (Willie) Hill, Alesia Hoffman, Robin (Clinton, Sr.) Simon, Ramona King and Barbara Smith; one son, Grover C. King, III; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Willie Mae Potts and Dorothy Robert. Service will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Gulfport with visitation 9-10 a.m. Burial Biloxi National Cemetery. www.jthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now