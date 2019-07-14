Yvonne R. King



Nov. 14, 1935-July 7, 2019



Gulfport



Yvonne R. King, 83, died in Gulfport. She was born to the late Willie an Settie Reed in Belzoni, MS. She attended Soria City Elementary School. She attended 33rd Avenue High School until her senior year. She attended Santa Barbara's schools and majored in voice. She was employed with Harrison County School District, at North Gulfport School where she retired. She was a member of several organizations. Yvonne was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Grover C. King, Jr.; one brother, Earthy Reed, her aunt, mother's twin, Bettie Woods; her son, Michael T. King. She leaves to cherish her legacy five daughters; Valerie (Willie) Hill, Alesia Hoffman, Robin (Clinton, Sr.) Simon, Ramona King and Barbara Smith; one son, Grover C. King, III; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Willie Mae Potts and Dorothy Robert. Service will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Gulfport with visitation 9-10 a.m. Burial Biloxi National Cemetery. www.jthallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Sun Herald on July 14, 2019