|
|
Zina Manera Lillard
September 18, 1926 ~ February 27, 2020
Gulfport
Zina Manera Lillard, age 93, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Gulfport.
Zina was born 18 September 1926, and grew up the middle of 7 children of hard working first generation Italian immigrants in Milwaukee, WI. She became a Registered Nurse, the wife and faithful partner of the late Rev. Bob Lillard in 60 years of marriage, a kind and wise Mother to Robert, Rebecca, and Rosanne, and a doting Grandmother of 5 grandchildren who remember her as Nonna. Zina was also a life-long missionary: for 35 years in southern Italy, then later in life in Honduras, where Bob passed away in 2012. Zina and Bob have strong ties to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, where they moved after their first retirement. They pastored the Howard Avenue Baptist Church on Point Cadet in Biloxi through and in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and were then faithful members of the Woolmarket Baptist Church. Now, whether among her surviving sister's Eda & Marie and their families in Wisconsin, or by her many dear friends in Naples Italy, and on the North Coast of Honduras, or here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Zina will be remembered for her warm and ready smile, her gracious hospitality to both friends and strangers, and for living out her unshakable faith. When the Master calls her name, we believe he will say, "Well done, good and faithful servant".
A Memorial Service was held at the Woolmarket Baptist Church on Saturday, February 29th. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Honduras at a later date. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 1, 2020