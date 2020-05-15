Alan Chavez, 72, died March 13, 2020 with his family at his side in Seal Beach, California.

Alan was born March 22, 1947 in Los Angeles, California, to Ernest and Ethel Chavez.

Alan always had a very, strong work-ethic starting at a very young age. At the age of 6, he sold Sunday newspapers out of his wagon in front of church. Through his youth he always had a job whether it be working with his grandpa in the broom shop, doing odd jobs for his dad in the machine shop and went on to work in sales selling large drilling parts in the oil industry. Through these experiences, in his late 30's he decided to start his business in recycling oil field equipment. His company, AC Pipe & Equipment, was headquartered in Signal Hill, California. He owned 150 oil wells and owned a 17-acre facility in Bakersfield, California with his partner and long-time friend, Mick Conner.

Alan was an active member of St. Anne's Church and the Seal Beach Lion's Club. One of his favorite events was the Lion's Club Annual Fish Fry.

Alan was happily married to his wife Lorraine and they enjoyed spending time with family and friends, building their dream house and traveling the world together. He had many interests, but mostly enjoyed fishing, sporting events, concerts and entertaining at their home.

Alan was survived by his two siblings and spouses, Laura and Cory Nomura and Ron and Sherri Chavez; his three children and stepson and spouses, Fashion and Jeremy Rabe, Terra Chavez and Alejandro Preciado, Shane Chavez, and Jim and Cassie Dresser; nine grandchildren and one granddog, Lorenzo, Emilia, Luciana, Paloma, Olivia, Gracie, Shane Jr., Kali, and Fiona Peach; his nieces, nephews and spouses, Brittney and Aaron Bellessa, Tawney Briggs, Corey Castellanos, and Steven and Fiona Nomura; and his great-nephews, Blake and Cameron Bellessa.

A large memorial service was planned, however was abruptly changed to a very small, immediate family only service due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the near future, the family is hoping to have a celebration to commemorate Alan's wonderful life.



