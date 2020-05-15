Barbara Jean Borba Mendez
1937 - 2020
Barbara "Bobbie" Jean Borba Mendez went into eternity with her savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born in Modesto, Ca. on June 2,1937 to Anthony "Tony" Borba and Katherine "Katie" Coleman. She was the oldest of four sisters including Betty May Borba Donohoe, Bernice "Beanie" Ethyl Borba Birge, and Bonnie Doreen Borba.
She grew up in many places around California including Mariposa and Yosemite, Cypress, Chino, and finally in Paramount, where she raised her family. Bobbie had a flair for working with her hands, and from a young age, started milking cows with her father on a dairy farm in Chino. Bobbie became a professional seamstress and her first job was making bathing suits, and then went on to work for over twenty years at Canvas Specialty in Commerce. She continued her passion for sewing by opening Barbara's Canvas where she designed and manufactured diverse canvas products such as karate matts, boxing rings for MasterBuilt and Golden Boy Productions, a giant curtain for the Space Shuttle, luggage curtains for the Long Beach Airport, canvas products seen in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland, street banners for the City of Paramount, and many other heavy material products. She once designed and made a giant teepee for her hometown Mariposa Chamber of Commerce and even made canvas murals for street artists in the City of Venice. She hardly ever said "no" to a request from family and friends and ended up making countless boat covers, awnings and often working late into the night. She developed many loyal customers around Southern California who loved her custom work and attention to detail. She seemed to never grow tired when sewing and without a doubt, became the "queen" of canvas.
Bobbie was proud of her Portuguese and Miwok Native American heritage, and she enjoyed sharing Native American artifacts with her grandchildren like dream catchers, feathers and turquoise jewelry. She loved attending the annual Portuguese Festa on June 23 in Hopeton, California, where she exchanged Borba family stories with her cousins.
Bobbie enjoyed the outdoors and taking walks with family and friends to Whitepoint Beach in San Pedro. She loved growing roses, trout fishing in streams, and going for long car rides. She introduced bologna sandwiches to her children and grandchildren. She craved black licorice and Good & Plenty candy. She played and chaperoned her daughters in softball and maintained a strong throwing arm into her 70's. She finished elaborate puzzles in record time. She was a liver transplant recipient from UCLA Health and was among the longest living liver transplant patients. Barbara was kind to everyone, spoke her mind and loved to laugh and make others chuckle as well.
Bobbie is survived by her husband of sixty-one years John Eugene Mendez, and four children Viki Koops, Barbara "Bobbi" Tolentino, Jodi Mendez, and son John Jr. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, and sons-in-law Kevin and P.J. and daughter-in-law Cori.
A memorial will occur on Saturday, May 9 at 11 am at Luyben and Dilday Mortuary followed by interment at Artesia Cemetery at 1 pm, with Pastor Ken Korver presiding over both. A celebration of life for Bobbie will be held in a few months at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Paramount.
In lieu of flower, the family encourages you to donate to Donate Life America, at https://www.classy.org/give/209009/#!/donation/checkout and register as an organ donor at https://www.donatelife.net/register/ Luyben Dilday Mortuary (562) 425-6401 www.luybendilday.com

Published in The Seal Beach Sun on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Luyben Dilday - Long Beach - Long Beach
MAY
9
Interment
01:00 PM
Artesia Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Luyben Dilday - Long Beach - Long Beach
5161 Arbor Road
Long Beach, CA 90808
(562) 425-6401
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 14, 2020
Miss you so very much Mom, I know you in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. Mom love you and always in my heart
Bobbi Tolentino
Family
May 11, 2020
It had been a long time since I had seen Barbara my cousin, but I remember that she had a great sense of humor always kind. I remember my visit with her and Uncle Tut on the dairy farm with my grandma Roselyn. Tell everyone hi for me. May you rest and peace. Love Susie
Susie Tinney
May 8, 2020
Grandma remember I will always Love You.
To the Moon to Infinity. I remember at her surprise Birthday party. Grandma came to me and gave me the biggest hug. Ill always remember that Day. Love You, Grandma❤
Cora Rojas~Great Granddaughter❤
Cora Rojas
Grandchild
May 8, 2020
Barbara, We are glad we had the opportunity to know you, and although we didn't see you often, it was always a joy to talk to you and share a laugh when we did. You always had a smile. Heaven truly gained an Angel.

Our sincere condolences to the family.
Ida & Brian Burgueno
Friend
May 7, 2020
Aunt Bobbie was the light to light up a room. She made everyone smile and laugh . Aunt Bobbie was always happy and always spoke her mind , giving wonderful advise on friendship and marriage. Now shes with her sisters in heaven probably making trouble. I miss and always love you aunt Bobbie .
Krystal Brown
Family
May 7, 2020
Momma youre my Best Friend Forever.
I Love You. Until were together again❤
Jodi Mendez
Daughter
May 7, 2020
Mom you will forever be in our hearts ♥
Bobbi Tolentino
Family
