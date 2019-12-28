|
Long time Seal Beach resident Betty Weaver died last week
due to complications from Pneumonia. She was 90 years old.
Mom was born in Colorado but lived most of her early life in Tempe Arizona near
Phoenix. Her father was a steam pipe fitter and her mother a seamstress. She adored
her older brother George. As a teenager, mom was a good athlete, competing in state
diving and swimming championships in the early 1940's. Mom enrolled at Arizona
State College in 1946. There she met Robert Weaver, a Navy veteran just returned
from the Pacific. Mom met Bob through mutual friends and admitted being a bit nervous
dating a "sailor" 7 years her senior. But their first date, a school dance, convinced
her "he was the one". He was "SO nice, and a great dancer". Apparently, dad could
shake a leg.
The Weavers returned to California in 1949. Mom was a year shy of graduation. Dad
wanted to get a California teaching certificate, so both enrolled at the newly opened
Long Beach State University. Mom graduated in 1950 and began teaching 1st grade
in the Long Beach school district. The family moved to Seal Beach in 1955 when dad
began teaching at Zoeter School. With the birth of their first son, Jim, mom put her
professional life on temporary hold. Within 4 years, siblings Janet and Randy arrived,
and it was all hands on deck for the young mother. Mom returned to teaching in the
1960's, as a substitute at McGaugh School in Seal Beach where dad was now principal
(her kids just loved walking into the classroom to find their MOM was teaching) Mom
finished her career working for an investment advisory firm.
Mom lived in Seal Beach for 60 years. She loved the beach and into early middle
age was a talented beach volleyball player, with shelves full of tournament trophies to
prove it. She also enjoyed swimming and golf, often playing twice a week with Dad
and friends. They were married for 55 years until Dad's death in 2004.
Betty will be missed by many including her children Jim (Debbie) Weaver, Janet
Weaver, Randy (Margie) Weaver, her 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, her
fellow congregants at First United Methodist Church, work colleagues, and dozens of
friends and neighbors in Seal Beach.
Published in The Seal Beach Sun on Dec. 28, 2019