LCDR Charles (Chuck) Henry Stilwell, age 87, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home in Seal Beach, California, surrounded by family and close friends. He is survived by his sons, John Stilwell and James Stilwell, his daughter Dana Stilwell Templin, and three grandchildren Ernest, Emily, and Prairie. Chuck was born August 26, 1932 in Buffalo, New York. In high school he joined the Naval ROTC program, and received a scholarship to the Illinois Institute of Technology, where he earned a BS in Civil Engineering. He went on to earn his wings at the Naval Aviator School in Pensacola, FL. In July of 1957, he married the love of his life, Janice Marilyn Plagge of Elgin, Illinois, whom he met while attending college. After marriage they moved to Rhode Island, then on to Florida, California, Texas and Virginia. He was married to Janice for 56 years until her passing in August of 2013. They had many happy times together, including time spent living in Naples, Italy, where Chuck was a flight instructor for the Italian Air Force.
While in the Navy, Chuck served in Vietnam, making many long deployments. He flew C130's and S2's primarily. He went on to hold positions of Nuclear Weapons officer, Squadron Operations Officer, and Flight Instructor, among others. He was a "Centurion", having successfully made over 100 landings on straight deck aircraft carriers. While in the Navy, Chuck also attended Naval Post Graduate School in Monterrey, CA and earned an MS in Physics. Chuck retired from the Navy in 1974 at the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
After Retiring from the Navy, he moved his family to San Diego where he worked as an engineer for Union Carbide. He earned his MBA from National University, and taught courses there as well. In the early eighties he got a job working for the Santa Fe Oil Drilling company and moved his family to Seal Beach, California. During his time in business, he developed an interest in technology and became a computer expert. He learned several computer programming languages, and eventually set up a consulting business called California Computer Counselors.
In his spare time Chuck loved to sail and owned a sailboat for many years. He enjoyed being a member of the yacht club, and often took his family, friends and sometimes his students out for a sail. He regularly sailed out to Catalina Island where his family often went for a summer vacation. He and his wife were also very active in the First United Methodist Church of Seal Beach.
In his later years Chuck became a well-known presence in Seal Beach. He could frequently be found in front of Javatini's, solving the world's problems with his friends, or at O'Malley's for the ritual "O'Wine-30" discussions over a glass of wine. In the evenings, Chuck could often be found in Sunset Beach enjoying the music of his son James' bands, Sons of Mothers, Wide Open Road, and Bar Friendly, or his other favorite, Cat Reed. He was not shy about having a good time and danced with many a "young" lady while showing class and style. Chuck enriched the lives of all who knew him, and he will truly be missed.
No Memorial service is currently planned due to the pandemic, but there will be a celebration of his life held as soon as we can. If you were a friend of Chuck's, please send your contact info, along with any photos or stories you'd like to share, to his daughter Dana at dstemplin@gmail.com
.