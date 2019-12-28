|
|
Charlotte Ann (Vicki) Fowks age 91 passed away Tuesday, November 19th at home in Seal Beach surrounded by her children and her companion Ray Upmore of Long Beach, CA. – She was laid to rest at the Riverside National Memorial Cemetery with her deceased husband Bill Fowks.
Born Charlotte Ann Brown in Florence, AZ on September 4th,1928 to Dr. Charles Walter & Corrine O'Brien/Brown., Brothers Dr. Charles Walter Brown Jr., John Edwin Brown and Sisters Luella McReynolds/Burnett and Francis Ferreira/Dame. Charlotte was the last survivor of her generation.
She is survived by her 8 children, Sandra Burns (Cecil-deceased) & Patricia Cheaure' (Al),- North Carolina. Vicki Everage (Tom),& Debby Shobe (Steve-deceased) Gary – Texas. Richard Johnson (Ivy) – Washington State. Robert Johnson (Nancy), Brian Johnson (Matt) and Kerri Blackburn (Sean). Oregon. 16 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.
Charlotte lived in the Los Alamitos/Seal Beach area since 1970. She owned Fantastic Hair Beauty Salon in Long Beach, CA. Worked as an Account Executive for the Los Alamitos News Enterprise, Seal Beach Journal, Long Beach and Seal Beach Chambers of Commerce and was founder of the Women's Business and Professional Council of Orange County. She also created and organized Trade Shows throughout the region until she was 87.
Our Mom had a strong faith in God and was an amazing force of love, light, laughter and lived her life with great strength, conviction and resolve. She was a devoted friend to many and was the best listener to everyone. You might find her slipping whoopi cushions under your chair or toilet papering your car just to get a laugh. She loved to laugh. Animals were also her passion as she knew and adopted many pets in the neighborhood. She had an elegant Town and Country approach to fashion and would never leave the house without her hair & make up completely done.
A celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, January 17th , 2020 at 2PM at the Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave., Seal Beach, CA 90740 in Seal Beach, CA.
Published in The Seal Beach Sun on Dec. 28, 2019