It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of husband, father, Papa, David "NOW" Zuckerman of Staten Island, New York at the age of 64 years old.
As a man of many talents and triumphs he radiated when he had a guitar in his hands. As a classically trained guitarist at the age of 13 years old, he later found his passion in blues. Also known as the King of Sales he was always looking for the next deal, whether that was in art, jewelry or vintage toys. He was always about the NOW and living in the moment. A kind man that was never too busy to lend an ear or offer a hand. If you were to ask him what his proudest achievements were, he would smile and say, "being a loving husband and proud father and Papa."
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Denise Cabuto-Zuckerman of 18 years, daughter, Kimberlee Spicer (Brian Spicer); grandson, Kaiden Spicer; brother, Gary Zuckerman, and sisters, Amy and Sarah.
Due to world events and circumstances an intimate memorial at sea will be held at a future date.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to all the staff at the Huntington Beach Hospital for their care and compassion. To all our family and friends who have shown nothing but love and support during this difficult time, we thank you.
Memorial Donations may be made in David Zuckerman's name to www.gofundme.com/f/zuckerman-memorial-fund
Found tucked away amongst his belongings was a quote that David lived by every day, "I don't really try to look at the future. I try to look at every day, every second I breathe. Hopefully, I wake up tomorrow and I can tell my wife and my kids I love them, and that's it. I'll come do my work and do what I love to do. But I don't like to really look into the future, because it just doesn't make any sense."-Pujols