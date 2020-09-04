David Sloan, 55-year resident of Seal Beach, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 82.

Born in Enid, Oklahoma on July 12, 1938, David always considered himself an Okie boy. His relatives were on the great Land Rush where they claimed their 160 acres. 25 years ago, David was granted his dream and had 160 acres of his own land outside Stillwater, Oklahoma. David and his son, David Jr., spent many years pretending to be farmers on his land. David was Oklahoma State University's biggest fan and cheered for his Cowboys every football season.

When David was 5, his parents came to California, looking for work, and settled in Wilmington, CA. Dave attended Banning High where he met his wife of 59 years, Iva. David joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1959 and found his true calling in 1961, when he joined the Los Angeles Fire Department. While on the Fire Department, David earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from California State University, Long Beach. He was promoted through the ranks to Assistant Chief. He retired from the LAFD in 1989 and a few months later was appointed El Segundo Fire Chief. Dave retired from El Segundo in 1994.

David and Iva were blessed to travel the world. They visited 6 of the 7 continents and every state in the United States. Some of their best trips were travelling to Alaska every spring and to Hawaii with their family every summer. For David's 50th birthday, he and his son bicycled from Huntington Beach to New York City; 3,000 miles in 25 days. They bicycled all alone with no support vehicle.

The most important relationship for David was his walk with the Lord. David knew the Lord all his life and every Thanksgiving would say, "I am most thankful that one day my entire family will be in heaven together." David and Iva were members of Cornerstone Church where David enjoyed Band of Brothers.

David served his community on numerous boards. He was on the Seal Beach City Council from 2008 to 2016. He was appointed Mayor during his tenure. He also enjoyed spending time with his Seal Beach buddies, the GOATs.

Of all Dave's accomplishments, he was most proud of his family. He had the privilege of living on the same street as both his children and his grandchildren; Daughter Tammy and Steve Olcomendy, Emily, David and Son David Jr. and Claudia Sloan, Alexandra, Samantha. Papa will be missed but all 4 grandchildren have memories for a lifetime because of the important role he played in their daily lives. He was a proud Okie grandpa because two of his grandchildren are currently attending Oklahoma State!

To honor David's memory, tell a corny joke, take a long bike ride, and eat some peanuts and chocolate chip cookies.



"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."

2 Timothy 4:7

