Dennis was born and raised in Queens, a resident of Rocky Point, NY. He passed in peace on May 13th at the age of 76.

Loving father of Kristen, Lori and Dennis Jr. Proud grandfather of Gwen and Spencer. Devoted brother of Delores Vitale, Maureen Finnegan and uncle to Michael Carosella, Jim Gormley and Jennifer Gormley Klein.

Predeceased by his parents Francis and Cecilia, brother Jimmy and his nephews Johnny and Tommy. Dennis, an iron worker, enjoyed classic rock, baseball, horse racing and the NY Giants. He loved the beach and he spent many years soaking in the sun in Seal Beach, California. His smile will be remembered fondly by his family and many friends.

Rest in peace, my friend.

