Earl Lee Stallard passed away October 4th, 2019. He
was 74 years old.
Earl was born on March 1, 1945 to Lettie and Wayne
Stallard in Seal Beach, CA. He attended Huntington
Beach High School from which he graduated in 1963.
He attended Long Beach State and after a stint in the
business world he decided he wanted to be a teacher
and he did so for over 30 years.
Golf was his passion and he continued to play until
he couldn't winning numerous awards and collecting
golf balls from the golf courses he played in. Earl was
a true athlete and exceled at any sport he tried. In his
younger days he was an avid surfer and even took a
freighter to Hawaii to live for a month so he could surf.
After retiring from teaching Earl lived with his girlfriend of 20 plus years, Fu-Mei
Riley in Seal Beach on 8th avenue. Due to Earl's health he moved to the Katella
Senior Living facility where he lived out his final years.
Earl is survived by his son Christopher, his girlfriend Fu-Mei and many life-long
friends that continued to take him to lunch until days before he passed. Rest in
Peace Earl (Dad).
Published in The Seal Beach Sun on Dec. 27, 2019