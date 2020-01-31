|
|
Ed Hirsch passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, after a long battle against Parkinson's Disease, which he faced with courage, dignity and determination.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Sally, sons Ed Jr. (Britta) and John, beloved granddaughters, Pia and Franziska, and sister Judy.
He was born on June 27, 1935, in Joliet, Illinois to Ed and Mary Hirsch. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Bradley University. Ed was a proud tin can sailor and gunnery officer on the destroyer USS Jarvis and moved to California when he was stationed in Long Beach. In 1968, he and Sally moved to Seal Beach, their home for the next 52 years.
Ed was a Certified Public Accountant with a Master's Degree in Taxation from CSULB and was the Tax Partner at Windes & McClaughry Accountancy Corporation. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Southern California Tuna Club.
Ed was a marathon runner, a birder, a fisherman, and a student of Spanish. He loved his fishing trips to Mexico with his good friends. He travelled the world and enjoyed an active and satisfying life. He particularly cherished his time with his granddaughters. He will be missed by his family and his many friends.
If desired, a donation in his memory may be sent to The Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Foundation at 9940 Talbert Ave. #100 Fountain Valley, CA 92708.
Published in The Seal Beach Sun on Jan. 31, 2020