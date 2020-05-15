Elizabeth A. Hill, age 88, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020. "Betty" was born on July 1st, 1931 to F. C. O'Gara, Sr. and Flossie M. (Sweatman) O'Gara in Vinita, Oklahoma, who preceded her. Also preceding her was her brother F.C. O'Gara, Jr. and her sister, Barbara (O'Gara) Sikes. During her career, she was employed at Disneyland in the Maintenance Department as a administrative assistant for 20 years until her retirement in 1994. She is survived by, children, Cindy (Bob) Hawk, Judy (Pat) Hanratty and Mark (Michelle) Hill, grandchildren, Bobby, Bill, Andy, Rachel, Melissa, Jennifer and Ryan, 7 great grandchildren. At the request of the family, and with the current ongoing pandemic, there will be no services held at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store