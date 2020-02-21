|
Fred Lee Troy, 96, died on January 15, 2020, in Los Alamitos, CA.
Fred was born August 8, 1923, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia to Fred Lee Troy Sr. and Margaret Janet Bailey. In 1929, when Fred was 5, his father died and his mother remarried Jackson Arthur Hammond in 1932. The family relocated to Bluefield, West Virginia where Fred studied electrical engineering at Bluefield College and later enrolled at Virginia Tech. When the Second World War broke out, Fred expected to be drafted, so he chose to enlist in the Army Air Corps. He was trained as a B-17 bomber pilot and in two and a half years flew 35 missions over Germany. In 1945, at age 22, Fred was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and four Air Medals. Following his service, he returned to Virginia Tech and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and began work for General Electric. In search of sunnier weather, Fred moved to Southern California where he met and married Sheila Elsie McIntyre in 1954. Together they had two daughters. After 31 years of marriage, Sheila died of cancer in 1985. Fred and his present wife Carolyn were married in 1993. He lived in Los Alamitos, California for 60 years where he worked for Motorola, Fairchild Semiconductor and later sold real estate for DeBenedictis Realty and Century 21. Fred was a loving father, a doting grandfather and a proud (and patient) great-grandfather. He enjoyed regular tennis matches, grilling tri-tip for family gatherings and tasteful holiday decorations.
Fred is survived by his wife, Carolyn, daughters Janet Hale and Carol Lamberti, step-daughters Jody Jesser and Terrie Hertweck, 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren (with 2 on the way).
His memorial service will be held February 22, at 11:30 am in the
Church of Our Fathers located at Forest Lawn Memorial Park
4471 Lincoln Avenue, Cypress, California.
Fred's WWII memoir, Flak Storm, is available on Amazon.
Published in The Seal Beach Sun on Feb. 21, 2020