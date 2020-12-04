1/1
George Demos
1928 - 2020
George Demos lived a long and fruitful life. He was a caring, honest, hard working man who came from the old school. He was born and raised in Chicago and was one of 7 children to a wonderful mother. He joined the Army 101st Airborne out of high school. After his service he took advantage of the GI bill and graduated from Northern Illinois Univ. and got his PHD at USC. He met his wife, Jackie shortly after college and they started a family. George was a professor at multiple universities but the bulk of his professorial career was at Long Beach State Univ. He also had a practice as a Clinical Psychologist also in LB. He was also a prolific writer, publishing many books and articles in his field.
Throughout his lifetime he showed his appreciation to the military by being in the reserves over 30 years which also included volunteer work for disaster relief programs. He was a wonderful father who wanted nothing more than to make his three children happy. The only thing that brought him more joy was the loving relationship he had with his 3 grandchildren who he absolutely adored. He also showed great love for his '2nd daughter' (in law) Christine. A longtime HB resident, George loved all the local sports teams and as a longtime season ticket holder, he had a special affinity for USC football. He also loved the sea and was a member of several yacht clubs. He enjoyed spending time with family in Catalina, Palm Springs and Hawaii. George turned 92 on August 30 and had dinner with family and friends and was in good spirits. George is now united with his eldest son Chris.

Published in The Seal Beach Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
