|
|
Born October 3, 1924 in Memphis, TN to George W Small II (of Pittsburg, PA) and Glory F Mae Trousdale (of Monroe, LA). Although "Jim" spent his early childhood years in Monroe, LA, he considered himself a life-long New Orleanian, attending Fortier High School during which he also worked as an electrician assistant at Higgins Shipyard on the developing landing crafts. He graduated from Tulane University 1949. While attending Tulane he was a proud member of the DKE fraternity. He served in the Army Air Corp during World War II 1943-1946 as a radio waist gunner on a B-17. Following his service in WWII, he was enrolled in law school at Loyola at night while working during the day. He then served in the Air Force as a 1st Lt. during the Korean Conflict from 1950-52. During this time, he met Barbara Jane Dabareiner, 1st Lt. USAF from Jefferson, WI (nurse) at Keesler Air Force Base. After a brief courtship, they were married Aug 10, 1951 by the Chaplain on the base. They were then transferred to Travis Air Force Base in California where he was crew on a B-36 bomber performing Electronic Counter Measures.
After Korea, he attended LSU Law School. Later he started working at Byrns and Rice in New Orleans selling marine supplies involved mostly in the oil industry. Shortly afterwards he set out on his own and started Delta Marine Equipment Company Inc. in New Orleans. During this time they had two children Suzanne Small 1954 and Kent Small MD 1956. He retired around 1990. He was a member of the Southern Yacht Club as a youth and was a life-time member. More recently he became a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He enjoyed his family and sailing on Lake Pontchartrain, Gulf of Mexico, and the British Virgin Islands. Jim and Barbara moved to Sunset Beach, California 4 years ago to be closer to family. "Jim" had always wanted to retire on the beach and enjoyed the ocean. Sunset Beach was a welcoming community for them. They made many friends and it was a wonderful place for his last years. Barbara and Jim were one of the oldest living WW II Veteran married couples in the USA. We thank them for their service to our country and most importantly to our family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his daughter Suzanne Small Comer who died of cancer in 2003. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara, son Kent W. Small MD (Frances) of Los Angeles and grandchildren: Kevin Comer JD, Natalie Small LMFT (Javier Larco) and Leslie Small OD.
Published in The Seal Beach Sun on Apr. 11, 2020