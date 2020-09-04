Harold Lawrence Janssen was born in Pomeroy Iowa. Hal was the youngest of three boys born to Henry and Hattie Janssen. He went to elementary school in Pomeroy and high school in Fort Dodge. He married his high school love Rosemary Agnes Lucas in Chandler, Arizona on December 24, 1948. Harold (Hal) and Rosemary raised four sons: Conrad Derk Janssen was born in Mesa, Arizona; Andrew Main Janssen was born in Iowa City; Eric Edward Janssen was born in 1957 and Matthew Lawrence Janssen was born in 1958. Both Eric and Matt were born in Long Beach, California. All the Janssen sons were raised in Seal Beach attending J.H. McGaugh in Seal Beach and High School in Huntington Beach.

Hal graduated with a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Iowa (the Hawkeyes). After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Hal worked for the Northrop Corporation for 33 years, retiring as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. After retiring from Northrop, he worked for Mission Research in Santa Barbara for 9 years. He loved sports and played several different sports in school. He also loved nature and would often take family trips to the Sierra Nevada Mountains for fishing and skiing.

Hal had a great sense of humor and believed in hard work, honesty, and perseverance. He treated every person of every color fairly and lived exactly how he believed. Hal lived his last 12 years in Prescott, Arizona where he enjoyed the mountain views and friendly people. He lived a fulfilled life dedicated to his family.

Hal is survived by his wife Rosemary (of 71 years), his sons Eric (Normajean), and Matt (Vicki), five grandchildren, Melissa Waters (Taylor), Stephanie, Sophia, Makena and Savanah Janssen and one great grandchild Jackson Waters. Hal was preceded in death by his father Hank, his mother Hattie, his brothers Ken and Henry Jr., and his sons Derk and Andy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store