James Dawson
1943 - 2020
James Dawson III, beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully on August 18th, 2020. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to James and Virginia Dawson on January 22, 1943.
Jim graduated South Side High School in 1961. He received his bachelor's degree in teaching from Colorado State University (1965) where he was on a football and track scholarship. He earned his Master's degree from California State University Long Beach, CA.
He taught Industrial arts, computer technology and coached football, basketball, wrestling and track at Azusa High School (Azusa, California), Poudre High School ( Fort Collins, Colorado), Loara and Western High School "Home of Tiger Woods" (Anaheim, California).
Jim reunited with his high school sweetheart, Leanna Hogan, after 32 years. They were married (1995) in Athens, Ga. Jim retired in 2004 and moved to Hartwell, Georgia to enjoy lake living. Dad's motto in life was "Work Hard, Play Hard" and he definitely lived by it!
Survived by his wife of 25 years, Leanna Morris Dawson, daughters Kelli (Wayne) Gordon and Kristine (Steven) Valencia. Four stepchildren whom he loved as his own, Allison (Tom) Severson, Molly (Bill) Klein, Wes (Susan) Hogan, Chad (Laura) Hogan. Grandchildren; Breana (Mitchell), Mikala (Chance), Beau, Amelia, Will, Asher, Georgia, Bo, Tucker, Dawson, Hatcher, Wesley Ann, Ret and one great-grandchild, Del Leighton.
In accordance to Jim's wishes he was cremated and the family will have a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made to the charity of one's choice in Jim's name.
The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.

Published in The Seal Beach Sun on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
Big Jim always had a grin and was ready to sit and visit before or after church on Sunday mornings. I remember he took pride I taking care of the church grounds.
He and Leanna were generous and gracious hosts both at coffee hour after church and were they invited us all to their beautiful home.
He will be sorely missed.
Cynthia Tornquist
Friend
