"99% of humans are born and travel through this world in pretty typical fashion. The remaining 1% illuminate radiance from the moment they arrive until the moment they leave. Janet Lynn (Hopkins) Tedesco was one of those 1%."
Janet arrived on November 10, 1953 into the care of her parents Byron & Gladys Hopkins, and her two older sister's Claudia (Gaul) & Pamela (Patterson). This trio of sisters enjoyed a wonderful childhood in Hills, Iowa surrounded by a menagerie of pets. As the youngest growing up in a home full of ambitious and creative family members, Janet developed her own gifts & talents absorbing the lessons that Byron & Gladys taught her. Participating as a young woman in the Johnson County 4H program, Janet continued to hone her leadership skills. While competing with creative projects, Janet won many blue ribbons at both the county and state fair levels.
With a warm smile, happy and positive personality, people just naturally gravitated towards Janet. She began an endless number of lifelong friendships through attending University High School in Iowa City, and college at the University of Iowa. Building on her experiences working with the community and using her strong people skills, Janet moved her career towards the fashion industry. One of her first opportunities was working as a buyer for Lisbon Shops in Missouri. As a fast learner with a strong work ethic, Janet moved on to work with some the major fashion chains including Casual Corner, Lane Bryant, The Limited, among others, and in 2015 retired from Victoria's Secret to end a successful career. Those who have worked with Janet over the years can only comment of her supportive nature, mentorship and loyalty and friendship.
Of course, with career advancement in corporate America comes relocation. As a rising star in her industry throughout her career, Janet enjoyed life in Springfield, Phoenix, San Francisco with finally landing in Seal Beach, California to make her forever home by the sand. As one of the "Seal Beach Sister's", a random chance meeting led Janet to meeting the love of her life, Daniel Tedesco. From then on, there was no keeping them apart. They began building a life together starting with celebrating their wedding in Cabo San Lucas on May 20, 1995 surrounded by huge crowd of special friends & family. Janet inherited a wonderful daughter Amber (Springstead) in her marriage to Daniel. They grew very close over the years together with Janet being able to assume the role as a Grandma to Amber's children: Benson, Wyatt, Colton & Grant Daniel. Time with her grandchildren was always very special to Janet. Photos of any time that was spent in their company could tell the happiness between them.
During Janet's last days her grand children were by her side. Life with Daniel was fun & adventurous: lots of trips & travel to favorite sunspots, family get togethers, dancing and concerts. With Janet's love of music, the radio is always on, and spontaneous dancing was apt to break out at any moment. Great food, wine & spirits were always available to welcome friends, family & visitors in their warm and loving home. Janet's love of animals led Otto & Rudy, Rex, Roxanne, Romeo & Rory to join the family home during different stages of her and Daniel's life together.
In 2015 Janet started to enjoy her hobbies. Janet loved to dance and her favorite dancing was called NIA. Janet then started making dance wear custom sewn clothing for her Nia dance community friends & herself. Later it turned into a full line clothing company called Danczluxe. Life was good. Her positive outlook, big heart and even bigger smile was Janets life. Janet was a courageous warrior in her battle with cancer. Janet and Daniel even snuck away to Hawaii for a trip to paradise this spring. Cancer was NOT going to stop her from living her life. But finally, in the last several months, the cancer morphed into a version which could not be defeated. On August 9th, 2019, Janet Lynn passed, her family by her side. To say we will miss her is a gross understatement - we are all so blessed for having her as part of our lives. Janet lived the good life: one that touched an endless number of people throughout her time on earth with her smile, her compassion, her positive energy and her love. Her legacy lives in each of us and we are grateful for her. Janet will always stay in the hearts of so many friends, colleagues, partners in adventure and her loving family.
Janet requested that in lieu of any flowers at her services that donations be made to the Hoag Hospital Cancer Center, in order to financially support the good works of this organization. A private memorial will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 for those who loved Janet to share their favorite stories & memories with the family.
Published in The Seal Beach Sun on Sept. 20, 2019