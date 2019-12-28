|
|
Long time Seal Beach resident Kevin Fitzgerald,
62, passed away at home on Wednesday October
23, 2019. He was born May 22, 1957 to Captain
R.E. Fitzgerald and Phyllis Fitzgerald in Rome,
New York.
Kevin was a devoted father; he was a constant
support to his son Cache in everything he did.
Kevin enjoyed sports, football, baseball, and he
often played basketball on the weekends. He was
an exceptional mechanic, Kevin was always willing
to help a friend with a project anyway he could.
Survivors include his son, Cache Fitzgerald, 3 sisters: Kathleen
Fitzgerald, twin sister Kelly Fitzgerald, and Carole Ruzzamenti, 3
brothers: Robert Fitzgerald, Sean Fitzgerald and Casey Fitzgerald, as
well as nieces Brittany Ruzzamenti Pacheco and Malia Ruzzamenti, and
nephew Nathan Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents, and
nephew Brenden Sprott.
Kevin never liked being the center of attention, and per his wishes,
there will be no formal services. Kevin wished to spend eternity among
the seas, so his ashes will be spread in a private service at a later date.
Published in The Seal Beach Sun on Dec. 28, 2019