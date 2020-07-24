Leon Gene Smith of Seal Beach, California passed away on July 9, 2020, at the age of 89, after several years of declining health. He passed peacefully after a battle with multiple myeloma cancer, with his beloved wife Karen and his two daughters by his side.

Leon was born in Provo, Utah on December 4, 1930 to his father Leo Boyd Smith and his mother Estella Lucille Park. At a young age, he worked on a farm and at orchards pruning trees and picking fruit to help provide for his family. He attended Provo High School and graduated in 1949. He then attended Brigham Young University for one year until hewas drafted into the Army. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division, stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina during the Korean Conflict, from 1951 until 1953.

On April 30, 1954 he married Karen Hill of Spanish Fork, Utah. He graduated from BYU with a degree in accounting in 1957. Shortly after graduation, Leon and Karen moved to Long Beach, California. He became a certified public accountant and eventually secured employment with Shell Oil Company in Los Angeles, California. In 1965 he created his own firm and went into business for himself, assisted for many years by his wife Karen. For the next thirty years, he ran a highly successful company specializing in small business accounting and tax return preparation. He retired in 1995, leaving the business in the hands of his son, Murray Smith, and son-in-law, John Campbell. The business is still in operation in Long Beach.

Along the way, Leon and Karen had five children: Bradley Leon Smith; Steven Craig Smith; Kari Lyn Smith Campbell; J. Murray Smith; and Kimberly Smith Wheeler. Tragedy struck the family in July of 1975 when their oldest son Brad was killed while serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tandil, Argentina. It was a heartbreaking event that Leon carried with him throughout the rest of his life.

Leon and Karen traveled throughout the United States and the world. One of their passions was attending away games played by the BYU football team at different university locations throughout the United States.

Leon was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in a variety of churchvolunteer positions.

Among Leon's favorite activities was basketball, which he played three times a week well into his sixties. He won several basketball championships as a member of his church-league team. He also played church softball for many years. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing and camping and gardening.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Shirley Gibby, and his son Bradley. He is survived by his wife Karen, his sisters Carolyn Lyon and Ronna Lee, his children Steve, Kari, Murray, and Kim, along with 17 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store