On July 15th 2020 Malra Choe, owner of Sea Bright Fashions, succumbed to her 11 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. It was her wish that she pass quietly at home in the arms of her boyfriend Tim, as she did.

Most of us in Seal Beach knew her as "Mala" the cute little Asian bikini shop owner with the Pomeranian Chanel. She walked Chanel all over old town for 18 years. Chanel died March 25th 2011. Mala's symptoms increased dramatically from loss of Chanel.

Mala immigrated from Korea at age 19 in 1978. She learned english, worked hard, saved her money and purchased Sea Bright Fashions, cash, in 1985. Sea Bright was right Next door to Hennessey's which is now O'Malley's. Fashion and bikini's weren't her only passion. Mala loved to play piano since she was a little girl. She had a piano in the back room of Sea Bright. Many have sat listening to her while dining in the back patio of O'Malley's. Mala was the pianist for her Korean church from 1990 until 2017. Parkinson's forced Mala to close Sea Bright in 2017. She was in business 32 long years.

Mala is survived by her sisters Era, Hara, and Solra, her brothers, Sun Hyuk and Ji Hyuk and Tim Kirk, her boyfriend of 14 years, and sole caregiver to her last breath.

Mala achieved, lived and loved the American Dream!

Mala ... Rest in peace in a bikini on the beach in heaven!

To see her memorial video, Search. "Mala Choe memorial" on Youtube.

