Mary was born to Margaret and Walter Jessing at Bixby Knolls Hospital in Long Beach California, on 8-23-1939. Her father was born in Germany in 1905 and immigrated to the United States in 1907. Her mother was born in Indiana and was of Irish descent. They met and married in the Midwest and later moved to California to be close to Walter's brother, Oscar.

Mary grew up with one brother, Richard, who was ten years older. She grew up in Long Beach, went to Garfield Elementary School, followed by Stevens Junior High, and graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School in 1957. In 1961, Mary graduated from UCLA with a degree in Business Education. Shortly after graduating from UCLA, on Labor Day Weekend, Mary ran into David Cribbs at "The Attic" restaurant and bar in Avalon, Catalina Island. At that chance meeting, she realized she had a college class with him and walked up to him and said "I know you, but I can't remember your name." He responded that he had been in love with her since the first time he saw her. They were engaged on Christmas Eve of 1961 and married at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Long Beach on June 16, 1962.

Nine months and three days later, she welcomed their first son, Chris, in March of 1963. A couple of years later, in October of 1965, she welcomed second son, Greg.

In 1977, Mary and David bought a small coffee shop and diner, Gullen's, in the lobby of the historic Glenmore Hotel, on Sumner Street, in Avalon. Mary lived on Catalina Island from 1977 until 1992. To be closer to her boys, Mary moved to the San Gabriel Valley, and welcomed all five of her wonderful grandchildren. She went to countless sporting events, school concerts, graduations, and any other event that somehow involved her grandkids. Mary spent her "spare" time working at J.C. Penney and the Elks Lodge in Arcadia.

In 2002, Mary met Bill Taylor while she was working at the Elks Lodge. From then on, Mary and Bill traveled frequently to Bill's childhood home in England and also to other places such as Scotland, Wales, Canada, Hawaii, and Alaska. They enjoyed each other as much they enjoyed the travel. In January, 2016, Bill passed away. He made Mary smile from the day they met until the day he passed.

Mary was asked what her greatest memory in life was and she answered, "my two sons were my pride and joy."

Mary will be dearly missed, and is survived by her two sons, Chris and Greg, two daughters-in-law, Susan and Debi, three granddaughters, Carling, Madison and Kennedy, two grandsons, Cole and Clay, and finally her loving dog, 8-Ball.

A Celebration of Life will be held as soon as possible.

The best way to honor Mary's memory is to send a handwritten note to someone you love.

