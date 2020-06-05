Patti passed away peacefully, while surrounded by her family the evening of April 25th, at the age of 67. She is survived by the love of her life Ed Gabrielson, two children - Summer Ray Russell and Drew Taylor Middleton, brother Bill Mackin, and two grandsons - Kai Barret Russell (11) & Jake Adam Russell (8) - who were the light of her life.

Patti was born in Glens Falls, NY to William and Karma Mackin. She spent her early years in Virginia, before moving to Downey, CA and eventually settling in Surfside/Seal Beach, where she lived and raised her family for over 30 years. She loved volunteering to help her children in their school and extracurricular activities. She is remembered by many of her children's friends (now adults themselves) as the team mom for their sports teams, or room mom at McGaugh. Through these activities, she also made many fantastic friendships of her own within the Surfside/Seal Beach community. She then got to be her two grandsons' biggest cheerleader in everything they did.

Patti was a fiercely loyal soul. She loved deeply and cared for all whom she counted in her circle. This loyalty and love fostered many friendships which lasted decades. Our family has been truly blessed by each of these friendships and the love they have shown in support of Patti's surviving family members.

Her smile, the twinkle in her eye, and her laugh will be greatly missed. We are her heart walking outside of her body and know how to carry her memory on. Please visit the memorial tree planted by her daughter's amazing teaching staff on 10th and Electric on the beach side when you are on your walks about town.

In the case that donations would like to be made, please consider contributing to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Surfrider Foundation, or Save Our Beach locally.

