We remember Raquel Davies, loving wife, mother, and teacher. Raquel Davies is survived by her husband, Deacon John Davies, daughter, Dr. Maryann Davies, son-in-law, Mario Araujo, sisters, Sonia Manalang, Gliceria Hinshilwood, Atty. Maria Rosario Demigillo, Dr. Thelma Angeles, and brothers, Fr. Alvin Manalang and Atty. Anthony Manalang. She was born in Mabalacat, Pampanga near Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines. She was the first of seven children born to Servando and Maria Rosario Manalang. She came from a devoutly Catholic family and her first brother is a Catholic priest in the Philippines. She was like a second mother to her younger siblings, a born leader and nurturer. As a young girl, Raquel showed an entrepreneurial spirit and helped in the family business selling groceries.

Raquel was highly intelligent. She started elementary school early, then graduated from high school at age 14. She graduated Cum Laude from college at age 17 and began teaching while she was working on a master's degree in special education, which she completed when she was 19 years old. Teaching was her vocation and passion. She especially enjoyed teaching underprivileged children because she believed there was giftedness in poverty. She contacted businesses to solicit scholarships for children who would not have been able to continue their education without financial assistance. She taught in the Philippines for almost 20 years before coming to the United States. She resumed her teaching profession in Long Beach, first at St. Lucy's Catholic School and then in the public elementary schools of Long Beach Unified School District. Teaching was her vocation and she worked tirelessly throughout her career to provide her students with the best education. She was dedicated to ensuring students from disadvantaged backgrounds were given the opportunity to develop their gifts and talents to succeed and thrive.

Raquel believed that parents were the first teachers in a child's life, so she taught her only daughter, Maryann, about the importance of faith and education from the time she was born. She supported her husband, John, throughout the diaconate formation program and throughout his diaconate ministry after ordination.

After Raquel retired from teaching, she helped her husband start an aquatic physical therapy business in Los Alamitos. She enjoyed marketing his business to everyone she met, sharing the wonderful services provided by the therapists and staff.

Raquel's kind and loving presence will be greatly missed but her spirit lives on in the hearts of all the people she touched.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store