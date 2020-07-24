1/1
Raquel Davies
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raquel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We remember Raquel Davies, loving wife, mother, and teacher. Raquel Davies is survived by her husband, Deacon John Davies, daughter, Dr. Maryann Davies, son-in-law, Mario Araujo, sisters, Sonia Manalang, Gliceria Hinshilwood, Atty. Maria Rosario Demigillo, Dr. Thelma Angeles, and brothers, Fr. Alvin Manalang and Atty. Anthony Manalang. She was born in Mabalacat, Pampanga near Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines. She was the first of seven children born to Servando and Maria Rosario Manalang. She came from a devoutly Catholic family and her first brother is a Catholic priest in the Philippines. She was like a second mother to her younger siblings, a born leader and nurturer. As a young girl, Raquel showed an entrepreneurial spirit and helped in the family business selling groceries.
Raquel was highly intelligent. She started elementary school early, then graduated from high school at age 14. She graduated Cum Laude from college at age 17 and began teaching while she was working on a master's degree in special education, which she completed when she was 19 years old. Teaching was her vocation and passion. She especially enjoyed teaching underprivileged children because she believed there was giftedness in poverty. She contacted businesses to solicit scholarships for children who would not have been able to continue their education without financial assistance. She taught in the Philippines for almost 20 years before coming to the United States. She resumed her teaching profession in Long Beach, first at St. Lucy's Catholic School and then in the public elementary schools of Long Beach Unified School District. Teaching was her vocation and she worked tirelessly throughout her career to provide her students with the best education. She was dedicated to ensuring students from disadvantaged backgrounds were given the opportunity to develop their gifts and talents to succeed and thrive.
Raquel believed that parents were the first teachers in a child's life, so she taught her only daughter, Maryann, about the importance of faith and education from the time she was born. She supported her husband, John, throughout the diaconate formation program and throughout his diaconate ministry after ordination.
After Raquel retired from teaching, she helped her husband start an aquatic physical therapy business in Los Alamitos. She enjoyed marketing his business to everyone she met, sharing the wonderful services provided by the therapists and staff.
Raquel's kind and loving presence will be greatly missed but her spirit lives on in the hearts of all the people she touched.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seal Beach Sun on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Raquel was always praying! For everyone, even when she didn’t know them! She prayed for success and happiness for everyone. I have never forgotten the first time I heard her voice. John called me before my big exam and Raquel, who had not met me at the time, told me she believed in me. She encouraged me and together with John they prayed for me. She had such a motherly voice, calm and sweet. She was always doing extra things for the staff at Aquatic Therapy... she encouraged us all, and always gave us a sense of accomplishments.
I’ll also never forget her singing! She loved to sing “seek ye first the kingdom of God...” very calming. Her love for God is inspiring! Always reminding me to help others. ❤
Theresa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved