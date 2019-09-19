|
|
Renate "Reni" Schoedl, loving mother of two sons and long-time Seal Beach resident passed away in her home, surrounded by family, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at age 82.
Reni was born February 22, 1937 in Berlin, Germany. She arrived in the United States in
1956 and became a citizen in 1966. In 1958, she married Hans Schoedl and raised two sons, Erik and Dennis.
Her love for education led to an AA at Long Beach City College in 1969, BA at California State University Long Beach in 1972, MA at New York University in 1980, and a twentyfive-year career teaching Arts and AP German at Hamilton Middle School, Jordan Middle School, Wilson High School, and Poly High School in the Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD). After retiring from the LBUSD, she was active and volunteered in many organizations: Seal Beach Lioness Club, Leisure World Choir, Leisure World Art Group, SoCal Papa Art Association, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Long Beach Museum of Art, and Los Angeles Philharmonic. She also participated in the Seal Beach, Sunset Beach, and Huntington Beach art fairs.
Reni's love for art was her passion and she studied with some of the finest artists around the world. She became a talented artist herself and won many awards for her watercolor paintings. She loved not only painting her own paintings but teaching others her style. Reni's art will live on in many homes around the world and in the lives she touched.
She was always known for her kind and compassionate spirit and her ability to touch others in everything she
did. Her family was what she was most proud of. The many special gatherings at her home or at her property in Mariposa will keep her memory alive forever. She will be dearly missed.
Reni is survived by her two sons, Erik and Dennis, daughters-in-law, Laurie and Lisa, her sister, Ilse, six
grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church
13560 St Andrews Dr, Seal Beach, CA 90740 at 11:00am.
Flowers or donations may be sent to 1622 Ocean Avenue, Seal Beach CA 90740.
Published in The Seal Beach Sun on Sept. 19, 2019