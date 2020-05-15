Ronald Jessner
It is with deep sadness and sorrow to announce the passing of our hero Ronald B. Jessner. He passed away on May 3, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Ron was born in Chicago, Ill. to parents Henry and Bertha, brother Maury, and sister Estte. He leaves behind the love of his life Sharon with 53 years of marriage all in Seal Beach, two sons Marc wife Michelle, and Matt wife Michele. Also he had four loving granddaughters Heather, Hailey, Ellie, and Reese.
Ron worked as an Engineer in Aerospace for 35 years working on the entire Apollo Program for Rockwell and then Boeing. Ron was also on the Seal Beach Planning Commission for 9 years. He loved traveling, cruising, fishing with his sons, playing golf, and most of all his family.
He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends and when we can we will celebrate the great life he lived !

Published in The Seal Beach Sun on May 15, 2020.
