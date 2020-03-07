|
|
Roy Joel Seeley passed away, surrounded by family, on February 5, 2020 at the age of 59 after a prolonged fight with kidney complications. Roy was preceded in death by his father, Roy Lee Seeley; his grandparents: Mario and Jean Ponte, Josephine Campbell, and George and Evelyn Seeley; his sister-in-law Esther "Fats" Seeley; and his uncles John Campbell and Mike Ponte. He is survived by his mother, Judy Seeley; his siblings Cindy, Toni, Mike Seeley, and adopted brother Dakota Seeley; aunts and uncles: Carol and Paul Kubala, and Kathy Ponte; his grandfather Ed Campbell; his 10 nieces and nephews, 13 grand nieces and nephews, and 3 cousins; his best friend Curtis Heintzman; as well as his friends at the M&M Surf School.
Roy was a long time resident of Seal Beach, though residing in Garden Grove at the time of his death. He inherited his grandmother's love of baking, continuing on her tradition of baking cheesecakes for family holidays and events after she was no longer able to. He enjoyed fishing, surfing, bingo, and poker. He was an excellent artist and often drew pictures for his many nieces and nephews. He loved animals and people and would happily sit and talk to anyone and everyone. He loved and was loved by his family and will be deeply missed.
The family is holding a Paddle-Out in his honor on the Northside of the Seal Beach Pier on Saturday, March 7th. Those wishing to join the Paddle-Out should arrive between 10-10:30am. Surfers will enter the water at 11am and will be visible from the end of the pier. A celebration of his life for close friends and family will follow at his niece's home in Long Beach.
Published in The Seal Beach Sun on Mar. 7, 2020