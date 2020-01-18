|
Susan Davenport, originally of Teaneck, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Intently private throughout her life, she had waged a quietly courageous 11-year battle against Leukemia.
Susan had been a resident of our Seal Beach, CA community since driving cross-country from New Jersey in 1969. In her professional career she was a very successful sales representative. An early retirement suited Susan well as she devoted her time to her friends and various charitable causes. More often than not she could be found conversing with neighbors on her daily walks with her beloved Dulce or her precocious Panda. Most dog owners in the area knew Susan and she was always quick to remember the name of every dog and dog owner she encountered.
Susan was also an avid cook, a green-thumbed gardener and a voracious reader. In passing Susan joins her Herb and her terrier Dulce. She will be greatly missed by her sister Beth, her closest of friends and all those who knew her kind heart and spirit.
Per Susan's wishes – A celebration of life is forthcoming once the weather turns warm and the berm is down.
Published in The Seal Beach Sun on Jan. 18, 2020