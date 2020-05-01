On March 12 in the early morning hours William Doane passed in his sleep at the age of 98. Due to failing health he had been in hospice for about a week.

William (Bill) J Doane was born to John and Dorothy Doane on March 29, 1921 in Rochester, NY. Bill had a very colorful and rewarding life.

In high school Bill raised and raced homing pigeons, he also participated in drama & theater & ROTC. Bill married his first wife Margo, joined the army in 1943 and was stationed in San Antonio, TX.

He was discharged in 1945 and divorced. Bill's career was in the early days of punched-card accounting to data-processing management. In 1950 he married Virginia (Ginny) Rosentreter. The couple lived in Portland Ore., and Buena Park. They eventually retired and settled in Leisure World, Seal Beach Ca.

Bill had many accomplishments; He was a Governor in Toastmasters International; represented Leisure World Mutual 4 on the Golden Rain Foundation board of directors from 1986 to 1988. He was a member of the Seal Beach Lions club and the Chamber. Bill was once asked his secret to happiness. He replied; "Staying younger than your years suggest" And for us that knew him, boy did he!!

One of Bill's proudest moments was when he was appointed to the Seal Beach City Council in 1991. He later ran for election and served two terms on the council and was appointed Mayor of Seal Beach in his second term. Bill was popular with the business community and residents in his district.

In January 2000 Bill's wife Ginny passed. As the years went by Bill met Mable (Mae) Leonovich from Leisure World and they married on June 20, 2005 at where else but Patty's place in Seal Beach. In time Bill and Mae moved and settled for life in Burlington, WA. Mae preceded Bill in death. Bill is survived by his brother Alan Doane (wife Virginia) in San Antonio, TX. Nephew Dick Lindsey (wife Rhonda) in Arizona.

Services were private and no donations requested. Bill's ashes were interred at Forrest Lawn Cypress. Bill was very thankful for the care given to him from Nick and Carroll Leonovich, Toli and River.

