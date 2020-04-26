Abby Pearl Rosenberg passed away, peacefully, at her home in Durham, NC on April 12, 2020. She was 91 years old. Abby was born in 1928 in Brooklyn, NY and she was the daughter of Rose and Benjamin Hurwitz. On November 14, 1948 she married Joseph Harry Rosenberg who was also from Brooklyn. They first moved to Fresh Meadows, a residential neighborhood in Queens, NY. Once they started a family they moved to Great Neck, NY on Long Island where they brought up their two daughters, Nancy and Amy. Abby was a homemaker and when her daughters became teenagers she began volunteering for North Shore Hospital located in Manhasset, NY. She earned many accolades for her long, dedicated service. In 1984, when her husband retired, they moved to Boca Raton, FL where she was able to spend more time playing golf, bridge and mahjong, and pursuing her strong interests in psychology and self-improvement. When her husband passed away in November, 1997, 11 days shy of their 49th anniversary, Abby remained in Boca for another 18 years and built a thriving life for herself as a widow, expanding on her large base of everlasting friendships. In 2015, Abby became ill with a rare blood disorder and a year later, due to failing health, she moved to Durham, NC to be near one of her daughters. Abby was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She made many lifelong friends due to her charisma, loyalty and feisty sense of humor. She never gave up on trying to be a better person and improving on her golf and bridge skills. Abby is survived by her two daughters and their families, Nancy Schuckman, husband Elliot Schuckman and Amy Rosenberg, wife Kathy Hufnal, and her two granddaughters, Lindsay and Brooke Schuckman. For those who are desiring to make donations in memory of Abby, the family requests that they be made to first choice Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation or second choice American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR).

