Ada Lala, 93, of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully December 23, 2019 at home.
Visitation will be held at Babione Funeral Home in Boca Raton on December 30 at 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm.
Interment will be held at The Gardens in Boca Raton at 3:00 pm.
Ada was born in Brooklyn, NY to John and Ophelia Paganica on February 16, 1926.
Ada is preceded in death by her loving husband Peter; her parents; her sisters Bijou and Dolores; and her brothers Vincent and Joseph.
Ada is survived by her sisters Josephine Elboym of McKinney, Texas and Olga Russo of Delray Beach; devoted sister-in-law Connie Ciccone of Boca Raton and brother-in-law Tom Russo of Delray Beach; her loving children Lawrence and Cynthia Lala of Delray Beach, John and Patricia Lala of Naples; her loving grandson Peter Lala of Port Saint Lucie and many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude's. Thank you.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 27, 2019