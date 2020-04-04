|
|
Adam Michael Bange, of Beckley, West Virginia and Hollywood, Florida, went home to the lord on March 28, 2020. Adam was born in Hollywood, Florida on June 17th, 1988, son of Jerry Bange and Amy McCarthy-Flynn.
Adam shed a light into the hearts of all who knew him. Adam has a big heart and would do anything he could to help anyone in need. Adam was a father, a son, a brother, a family member and a friend. Those that had the honor to know Adam, knew love in its truest form. Adam's light was taken too soon, but will never be extinguished as it lives on through his family and friends.
Adam is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Bange; and his step-father, Craig Flynn. Adam is survived by his sons, Wyatt and Colton; his mothers, Amy and Lisa; his brothers, James, Jeramy, Thomas, and Travis; his step-siblings, cousins, other families and his friends.
Services are currently not scheduled because of the restrictions from the Covid-19 virus. A celebration of life will be held in Adam's honor at a later date and will be announced by the family.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2020