58 of Coral Springs FL passed away at his home on May 3, 2020 after a courageous two yr battle with pancreatic cancer.
Adam, a loving husband, proud father, brother, uncle and grandfather leaves behind his wife, Carolyn (Haskins) Feldman, his sons, Brandon Scott Feldman (Melissa), Nicholas Adam Feldman, Justin Mark Croyle and birth father to Matthew Philip Hernandez. Siblings; Agnes Horn (Artie) Patti Levenson (Tony) Toni Haden, Helene Johnston, Eddie Feldman (Fern) Eileen Reyes (Chris) Grandchildren, Lynette and Avery, along with multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Barbara (Risdell) Feldman.
Born September 18, 1961 in Brooklyn New York, Adam and his family moved to Florida in 1972. Adam graduated from Boyd Anderson High School in 1979. Upon graduation Adam proudly served in the US Marine Corps from 1981-1987 and was stationed in Okinawa Japan, 29 Palms and Camp Pendleton. After his honorable discharge, Adam worked for the US Postal Service as a mail carrier for 10 years before pursuing his 23 year career with the City of Fort Lauderdale. Adam joined the City of Fort Lauderdale in 1996 as a Detention Officer and was promoted to a Police Service Aid Officer, before transferring to Code Enforcement, where he served as a Code Enforcement Officer and subsequently promoted Code Enforcement Supervisor. Adam was well respected by his peers and community and took pride in his work. Adam enjoyed mentoring and coaching his employees and co-workers before retiring in January 2020.
Adam enjoyed a simple, honorable, low key lifestyle and lived by the motto, once a Marine, always a Marine. Adam held himself to a high moral and ethical standard to which he lived and raised his boys by. His interests included cooking, music, photography, yard work, shopping, tennis, riding his Harley, spending time at the beach and especially spending quality time with his family. He enjoyed watching sports and was a NY Jets and NY Yankees fan. If you got him going, Adam would enjoy a good debate about sports or politics. His charisma, humility and great sense of humor will be deeply missed.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on June 20, 2020, 1:00 PM at Kraeer Funeral Home of Coral Springs, 1655 N University Drive, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM. Donations in memory of Adam can be made to the Broward County Police Benevolent Association HOPE Fund/www.bcpba.org/bcpba-hope-fund/ Or SeaTurleOP.com/www.seaturtleop.com/index.php/donate. Both charities serve our local community.
Adam, a loving husband, proud father, brother, uncle and grandfather leaves behind his wife, Carolyn (Haskins) Feldman, his sons, Brandon Scott Feldman (Melissa), Nicholas Adam Feldman, Justin Mark Croyle and birth father to Matthew Philip Hernandez. Siblings; Agnes Horn (Artie) Patti Levenson (Tony) Toni Haden, Helene Johnston, Eddie Feldman (Fern) Eileen Reyes (Chris) Grandchildren, Lynette and Avery, along with multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Barbara (Risdell) Feldman.
Born September 18, 1961 in Brooklyn New York, Adam and his family moved to Florida in 1972. Adam graduated from Boyd Anderson High School in 1979. Upon graduation Adam proudly served in the US Marine Corps from 1981-1987 and was stationed in Okinawa Japan, 29 Palms and Camp Pendleton. After his honorable discharge, Adam worked for the US Postal Service as a mail carrier for 10 years before pursuing his 23 year career with the City of Fort Lauderdale. Adam joined the City of Fort Lauderdale in 1996 as a Detention Officer and was promoted to a Police Service Aid Officer, before transferring to Code Enforcement, where he served as a Code Enforcement Officer and subsequently promoted Code Enforcement Supervisor. Adam was well respected by his peers and community and took pride in his work. Adam enjoyed mentoring and coaching his employees and co-workers before retiring in January 2020.
Adam enjoyed a simple, honorable, low key lifestyle and lived by the motto, once a Marine, always a Marine. Adam held himself to a high moral and ethical standard to which he lived and raised his boys by. His interests included cooking, music, photography, yard work, shopping, tennis, riding his Harley, spending time at the beach and especially spending quality time with his family. He enjoyed watching sports and was a NY Jets and NY Yankees fan. If you got him going, Adam would enjoy a good debate about sports or politics. His charisma, humility and great sense of humor will be deeply missed.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on June 20, 2020, 1:00 PM at Kraeer Funeral Home of Coral Springs, 1655 N University Drive, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM. Donations in memory of Adam can be made to the Broward County Police Benevolent Association HOPE Fund/www.bcpba.org/bcpba-hope-fund/ Or SeaTurleOP.com/www.seaturtleop.com/index.php/donate. Both charities serve our local community.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.