Adams Peter McClennen
1935 - 2020
Peter McClennen, beloved husband and father of four passed away quietly on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020. Born February 28, 1935 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, eldest son of Louis Brandeis McClennen and Sarahanne Adams McClennen Hope. He enjoyed his youth sailing on Pleasant Bay in Cape Cod and in Bloomington, Indiana. He completed his education at University School, Choate and was a graduate of Arizona State University, where he was President of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.

He proudly served his country in Army Intelligence for three years in Okinawa, helping interpret secret coding.

Peter achieved great success in the restaurant business with the opening of The Ambry, Fort Lauderdale's most popular steak house in the 60's and 70's.

He met the love of his life, the beautiful Jackie Harrell in 1969. They were married soon after and enjoyed sailing, family life and world travel. He was a hero to his beloved family and pet, Bongo.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jackie McClennen, children, Hugh H. McCauley, Theresa McCauley Wahl (Tom), James A. McCauley, Jr. (Robin), Patrick G. McCauley (Lisa), as well as, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter Margaret McCauley. Peter inspired integrity in everyone who knew him.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 19, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
