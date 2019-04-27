Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
Adeline Raimond Obituary
Adeline Raimond, 92, of Pembroke Pines, passed away April 24, 2019. Pre deceased by husband Dominic. Survived by daughter Terry; brothers Saverio and Joseph (Angela); sisters Mary and Ida and many nieces, nephews and friends. Adeline was an outstanding woman, fun loving - always the life of the party. She had a spark in her that made her glow with warmth and happiness. Her kind and generous nature made her loved by all who knew her. To know her was to love her. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Sunday, April 28th, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM all at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Monday, 11:00 AM at St. Mark Catholic Church followed by interment at Forest Lawn South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , or (Disabled America Veterans) would be welcomed. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
