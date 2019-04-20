Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
Agnes (Poissant) Hamilton, 92, of Hollywood, passed away April 17, 2019. Pre-deceased by husband Maynard; brothers Michael, Joseph and Richard Poissant and sister Theresa Hanky. Survived by brothers Francis (Phyllis) Poissant and Robert Poissant; sister Ursula Bow and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 7-9 PM with a Prayer Service 7:30 PM at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10:00 AM at Nativity Catholic Church. Interment at South Florida National Cemetery, Monday, April 29th at 10:00 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to EWTN.com (205-271-2900). Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
