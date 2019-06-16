Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broome Funeral Home Inc
513 E Main St
Rogersville, TN 37857
(423) 272-8250
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Broome Funeral Home
513 E Main St
Rogersville, TN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Rogersville, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:45 PM
Mountain Home National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Agostino Girolamo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agostino "Auggie" Di "Dee" Girolamo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Agostino "Auggie" Di "Dee" Girolamo Obituary
Agostino "Dee" "Auggie" Di Girolamo

Rogersville, TN/New Castle, DE: Agostino "Dee" "Auggie" Di Girolamo, age 90 of Rogersville, TN formerly of New Castle, DE, passed away, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville. He was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church. Mr. Di Girolamo was retired from the U.S. Army as Lt. Colonel and served in the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Pawluk; parents, Luciano and Stella Rossi Di Gerolamo; brother, Angelo Di Girolamo.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Martha Di Girolamo; daughters, Linda Gee and husband, Rick of Sneedville, TN, Wendy Veliky and husband, Kevin of Ft. Lauderdale; grandchildren, Michael C. Owens and wife, Lisa, Kenneth Veliky and Steven Veliky; brother, Nick Di Girolamo and wife, Joan of New Castle, DE; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville, TN

Funeral mass will be conducted 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Henry Catholic Church, Rogersville, TN with Father Bart Okere officiating. Graveside service will be 1:45 P.M., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Di Girolamo family.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now