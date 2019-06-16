Agostino "Dee" "Auggie" Di Girolamo



Rogersville, TN/New Castle, DE: Agostino "Dee" "Auggie" Di Girolamo, age 90 of Rogersville, TN formerly of New Castle, DE, passed away, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville. He was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church. Mr. Di Girolamo was retired from the U.S. Army as Lt. Colonel and served in the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Pawluk; parents, Luciano and Stella Rossi Di Gerolamo; brother, Angelo Di Girolamo.



He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Martha Di Girolamo; daughters, Linda Gee and husband, Rick of Sneedville, TN, Wendy Veliky and husband, Kevin of Ft. Lauderdale; grandchildren, Michael C. Owens and wife, Lisa, Kenneth Veliky and Steven Veliky; brother, Nick Di Girolamo and wife, Joan of New Castle, DE; several nieces and nephews.



Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville, TN



Funeral mass will be conducted 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Henry Catholic Church, Rogersville, TN with Father Bart Okere officiating. Graveside service will be 1:45 P.M., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.



Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 16, 2019