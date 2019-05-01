Alan Eugene Greenfield, 89, of Aventura, Florida, passed away, Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.Alan was born October 19, 1929, in Monessen, Pennsylvania to Bernard and Sadie Greenfield. He graduated from Miami High School in 1947 and from the University of Miami Law School in 1955. He served in all four military branches during the Korean War. He was a well-respected attorney and counselor to the south Florida community for over 65 years focusing on union and labor representation in his early years and a one of a kind brilliant general counselor in his later years. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching Miami Hurricanes football, dining at Joe's Stone crab and traveling with his family and friends. Alan is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Marilyn Greenfield; along with five children; Alyson Greenfield and William Giovannucci , Alan and Staci Greenfield, Christopher and Ashley Greenfield, Marla and Robert Besen, and Wendy and Arthur Roccamonte; eight grandchildren, Nathaniel, Matthew, Alexa, Juliana, Sandi, Jaren, Maren, and Briana; one great-grandchild, Nyah; and many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives. He was predeceased by one daughter, Janice Reece.Funeral services and burial to be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 2 pm, Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 N 72nd Ave, Hollywood, Fl 33024. The family will be sitting shiva on Thursday immediately following services to 8 pm and on Friday from 2 pm to sundown at Atlantic I @ The Point, 21200 NE 38 Ave, Aventura, Fl 33180. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to The Greenfield Family Foundation for neuroblastoma pediatric cancer research at 2700 Patriot Blvd, Ste 400, Glenview, IL 60026. Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 1 to May 2, 2019