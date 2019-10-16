Home

Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Pines Memorial Chapel
9000 Pines Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024-6441
954-438-8222
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Home
9000 Pines Blvd
Hollywood, FL
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Home
9000 Pines Blvd
Hollywood, FL
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:15 PM
South Florida VA National Cemetery
6501 S. State Road 7
Lake Worth, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
6421 W Falcons Lea Dr
Davie, FL
View Map
Alan Joseph Ottaviano

Alan Joseph Ottaviano Obituary
Alan passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Friends and family are invited to attend Alan's visitation service on Thursday, October 17th, 2019, from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-9pm at the Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Home, 9000 Pines Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33024.

Alan's funeral service will be on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at 1:15pm at the South Florida VA National Cemetery, 6501 S. State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449

Following the funeral service, please come celebrate the life of Alan at our home on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 4pm at 6421 W Falcons Lea Dr Davie FL 33331
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2019
