Alan passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to attend Alan's visitation service on Thursday, October 17th, 2019, from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-9pm at the Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Home, 9000 Pines Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33024.
Alan's funeral service will be on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at 1:15pm at the South Florida VA National Cemetery, 6501 S. State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449
Following the funeral service, please come celebrate the life of Alan at our home on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 4pm at 6421 W Falcons Lea Dr Davie FL 33331
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2019