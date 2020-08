Alan Russell Wolensky, age 68, of Plantation, passed away on August 14th, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Anne and son of the late Rosalyn and Arnold Wolensky. Alan is survived by his loving daughters Shaunna, Nicole and Heather and sister Beverly Rosenbaum. A memorial will be announced at a later date.



