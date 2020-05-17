Al Hansen died May 13, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his wife Barbara Hansen of 64 years. Born in Bayonne, New Jersey on Sept 4, 1932, he had been a resident of the Pembroke Pines area for 41 years.



He had worked at Eastern Airlines for 30 years, Instructor at Broward Community College for 10 years and security guard at Ft. Lauderdale airport for a few years. Al loved airplanes, playing tennis, skiing and bicycle riding.



He will be remembered as a faithful man and missed by his children and their spouses, Mickie and Mike Weldon, Kevin and Janet Hansen and Karen Kelley as well as 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.



Family will hold a private service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store