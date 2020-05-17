Albert Edward Hansen Jr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Al Hansen died May 13, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his wife Barbara Hansen of 64 years. Born in Bayonne, New Jersey on Sept 4, 1932, he had been a resident of the Pembroke Pines area for 41 years.

He had worked at Eastern Airlines for 30 years, Instructor at Broward Community College for 10 years and security guard at Ft. Lauderdale airport for a few years. Al loved airplanes, playing tennis, skiing and bicycle riding.

He will be remembered as a faithful man and missed by his children and their spouses, Mickie and Mike Weldon, Kevin and Janet Hansen and Karen Kelley as well as 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Family will hold a private service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved