Al Seibert passed away on October 15, 2020 after a short stay in the Cleveland Clinic for age related illness. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a devoted brother, uncle and friend. Shortly after Al was born to Wilma Collier Seibert and Albert W. Seibert, II, on September 26, 1940 in Charleston, WV, the family moved to Wheeling where they lived until after Al's high school graduation. Al moved with his family to South Florida and remained here for the most part of his life. He leaves behind his wife, Elsa, daughters Marci Boyce (Brian), Yvonne Frady (Joe), and Dianna Stevenson (Jason), along with eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



Al had a close and intimate relationship with his brother, George Seibert, III (Karen), and sisters Grace Seibert Larke (Jerry), and Jeri Seibert Smith, and many of their friends going back to childhood. Several of Al's friends traveled the state to attend Al's 70th birthday celebration. Seiberts don't let friends drift away; Karen was Grace's college roommate, Jerry became Al's other brother. And Al was well loved by his four nieces and nephews.



Upon moving to Florida Al took up all water sports. He lead his family into lobstering and skin and scuba diving, which they still share today. Just as important to him was piloting a plane. One of his biggest thrills was to fly above the fireworks on July 4th with a family member seated beside him.



His lifelong passion for acting and drama began as a student at Palm Beach Junior College and continued at University of Georgia where he earned his BA. Immediately After, he went to NYC to become a stage actor. Although Al gained some success, and many entertaining stories, he decided to return to Florida and try another career. Al didn't let reality stand in the way of his desires or dreams, so over the years Al became a bank officer, a real estate title salesman, a candy salesman, a truck driver hauling fruits and vegetables to locations as far as Canada, and finally a letter carrier for the US Postal Service, from which he retired.



Wherever Al worked, he developed enduring friendships. His friends became his treasured companions who accompanied him to baseball games, UM football games and they came to his home to enjoy sports on tv with Al and Elsa, especially his cherished UGA football team. His friends have described Al as humble, kind, gentle, and an animated and hilarious story and joke teller.



At the age of 75, God used one of Al's high school friends to lead him to Jesus Christ. And as the final curtain fell, Al's faith became sight.



