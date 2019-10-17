|
|
Albina Brown, 79, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, passed away on October 12 after a brief illness. Originally from Plattekill, NY, Albina received her nursing degree from Flower-Fifth Avenue School of Nursing in New York City and a BS degree from Boston University. She began her career at the Head Start Program in Boston and worked the last 24 years at Vitas as a Team Manager. Albina had a winning smile, a caring heart, a contagious laugh and the compassion for others that was truly unmatched. She is survived by her sister, Paula Blair and her husband Thomas of New York City, and too many loving friends and family to mention. Albina's husband, Burton, predeceased her in 1986. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17 from 5 - 8 pm at Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, 4601 N. Federal Hwy, Ft Lauderdale. Funeral services will be at 10 am on Friday, October 18 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4598 Bayview Drive, Ft Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the by calling 800 272-3900.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2019