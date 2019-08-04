|
|
Dr. Alex David Wargo, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6 in Pullman, WA. Born and raised in McKeesport, PA, he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Biophysics. After graduating from Pitt, Alex attended Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. Post-graduation, Alex moved his family to Plantation, Florida to begin his residency and spent close to 40 years there practicing family medicine. Alex was a life-long learner, who loved to travel, be near the water and fly his Cessna and Piper Cubs. He was an expert handyman who enjoyed home improvement, as well as working on cars and airplanes. Alex was kind-hearted, fiercely loyal and cared deeply about his children, sons-in-law and grandchildren. He counted his ex-wives, Janet Wargo and Bettina Belles as two of his closest friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex S. Wargo and Betty Gensimore Wargo, and his beloved son David. He is survived by his daughters Becky (Chris) Walker, and Beth (Ben) Widmeyer, sons Alexander Wargo and Norvel Sebastian, grandsons Spencer and Carson Walker and Grayson Sebastian, granddaughter Zoe Widmeyer, his two sisters and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Friday, August 9 at T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. The family will receive friends starting at 4:00 PM. A celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 PM. The family will be continue to receive friends following the service until 6:00 PM. Services entrusted to T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4 Street Plantation, FL 33317 tmralph.com 954 587-6888
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019