Alexander Dawson Henderson, III, age 96, passed away peacefully in his home in Carmel Valley on May 12th, 2020.
He was born in New York City on March 26, 1924. After graduating from Williston Academy High School in Easthampton, Massachusetts, he joined the U.S. Army in 1943. After the war, using the G.I. Bill, he went to college and graduated from San Jose State University in 1950. Soon after college, he moved to Pompano Beach, Florida and created the Gold Coast Finance Company to provide credit to middle income consumers. He purchased farmland in Fresno, Madera, and Bakersfield, California. He grew almonds, apples, and kiwifruit. He was the owner of race horses, including "Kiwi Mint" that in 1992, won the Rockingham Breeders' Cup Handicap at Rockingham Park. In 1997, he and his wife Madonna, moved to Carmel Valley, California.
Mr. Henderson was an active member of his community, participating in bridge, tennis, and golf. In 2008, he earned enough Masterpoints to win the title of "Life Master" from the American Contract Bridge League.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Madonna (Donna) Marie Schaffner, and his five children, Dawson (Sharon), Greg (Louise), David (Lindsey), Scott (Sandra), and daughter, Holly (Bijan) from a previous marriage to Patricia Ford Crass; and his brother A. Douglas Henderson. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren, all living in the California bay area.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A family memorial will be held at a future date. Special thanks to Visionary Health Care Services and VNA Hospice that took such good care of him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the VNA Hospice (www.ccvna.com) or the SPCA for Monterey (www.spcamc.org).
He was born in New York City on March 26, 1924. After graduating from Williston Academy High School in Easthampton, Massachusetts, he joined the U.S. Army in 1943. After the war, using the G.I. Bill, he went to college and graduated from San Jose State University in 1950. Soon after college, he moved to Pompano Beach, Florida and created the Gold Coast Finance Company to provide credit to middle income consumers. He purchased farmland in Fresno, Madera, and Bakersfield, California. He grew almonds, apples, and kiwifruit. He was the owner of race horses, including "Kiwi Mint" that in 1992, won the Rockingham Breeders' Cup Handicap at Rockingham Park. In 1997, he and his wife Madonna, moved to Carmel Valley, California.
Mr. Henderson was an active member of his community, participating in bridge, tennis, and golf. In 2008, he earned enough Masterpoints to win the title of "Life Master" from the American Contract Bridge League.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Madonna (Donna) Marie Schaffner, and his five children, Dawson (Sharon), Greg (Louise), David (Lindsey), Scott (Sandra), and daughter, Holly (Bijan) from a previous marriage to Patricia Ford Crass; and his brother A. Douglas Henderson. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren, all living in the California bay area.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A family memorial will be held at a future date. Special thanks to Visionary Health Care Services and VNA Hospice that took such good care of him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the VNA Hospice (www.ccvna.com) or the SPCA for Monterey (www.spcamc.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020.