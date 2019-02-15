|
10/27/89 - 02/13/19 of Cooper City passed peacefully with his family by his side. Survived by his parents Martin & Katherine Kaplan, Uncles David Kaplan, Dan (Mickey) Casmas, Aunts Evvie (David) Kallin, Linda (Michel) Winston, Cousins, Adam (Amanda) Kallin, Daniel Kallin, Amanda (Jeremy) Sidman, Elyssa Winston, Sierra Winston & Danny (Kathie) Casmas Jr. A memorial gathering remembering and celebrating his life will be held Sat 02/16, 10AM to 2PM at the Winston's home 4700 Volunteer Road, Southwest Ranches. His family asks that memorial donations be made to the www.kidney.org
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2019