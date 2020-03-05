|
ALEXIS JANE MARION passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2020 at age 17. Alexis was the beloved daughter of Mari J. Middleton and Michael A. Marion. She was the "little sister" of Anthony J. Middleton of Port St. Lucie and the cherished granddaughter of Bishop Jane and Mr. Jack Middleton. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and her niece Aliyah. Alexis was a standout student at Deerfield Beach High School, a member of the International Baccalaureate honor society and an athlete who excelled in water sports: she was on the DBHS water polo and swim teams. She was a beloved community member who volunteered for 4 years as Docent at the Deerfield Beach historic Butler House. Alexis loved the Deerfield Beach community: she loved her schools, the parks and especially the beach. She was a bubbly yet determined young lady whose smile lit up the room- she was blessed with many close friends whom she adored. Alexis excelled in everything she touched. Her status as an honor student began in elementary school and remained with her for the rest of her young life. Only a high school junior, she dreamed of attending the University of Florida. She was committed to justice, never shied away from an argument and wanted to attend law school. She was an advocate for fellow MSD students, attended marches and felt strongly adults should do more to protect children. She loved traveling, especially visiting her grandparent's lakeside home in Connecticut. Her bedroom is a monument to the great life she lived: it contains mementos of her successes and is filled with awards, posters, family pictures, polaroid's she loved taking with friends and her two not-so-tiny turtles. Services for Alexis will be held Saturday, March 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Church, 501 NE 48th Street in Pompano Beach, Florida. All of her friends, young and old, are welcome. A graveside service of committal will follow the service at the city of Deerfield Beach Memorial Cemetery. Alexis, we love you for ever and ever- may you be at peace.
Arrangements are under the care of Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Coral Springs, FL.
